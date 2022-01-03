Emefiele: CBN Will Improve Access To Finance, Credit For Households, SMEs In 2022

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stated that it will improve access to finance and credit for households, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in 2022.

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, stated this at a recent event in Lagos.

He emphasized the importance of all stakeholders working together to establish a more resilient economy that can withstand external shocks while promoting growth and wealth creation in important areas.

“The policy focus of the bank for 2022 is with a pledge to sustain improved access to finance and credit for households and businesses, mobilise investment to boost domestic productivity, enable faster growth of non-oil exports, and support employment generating activities,” Emefiele said.

The CBN governor stated that one of the vital lessons learned from the COVID-19 outbreak was the need to make conscious measures to diversify Nigeria’s economic base.

He said the country must do all necessary to decrease the importation of goods.

“Proactive steps on the part of stakeholders in the private sector, in collaboration with the government in supporting the growth of sectors such as manufacturing, ICT, and infrastructure, will strengthen our ability to deal with the challenges of COVID-19 and stimulate further growth of our economy,” he added.