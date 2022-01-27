Empress Njamah Calls Out Best Friend Ada Ameh Over N1.8m Debt

Mercy Johnson, a Nollywood actress, and other fans were baffled when Empress Njamah accused her best friend Ada Ameh of owing her 1.8 million Naira.

Ada and Empress’s bond has been compared to the popular cliche “a friend who sticks closer than a brother,” and celebrities and fans have been adoring over them.

Empress playfully attacked her friend for refusing to pay the price of 1.8 million for using her fancy phone to snap her stunning images in an Instagram post.

She claims that Ada has been neglecting her and that she is done asking her questions, so she had no choice but to take it to social media.

See post below: