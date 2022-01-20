Enforce death penalty for drug dealers, terrorists, ritualists – Oluwo of Iwo tells President Buhari

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has asked the Buhari-led administration to enforce death penalty for drug dealers, ritualists and terrorists threatening security in the country.

He said the false courage from taking hard drugs has pushed terrorists to point of no mercy. He advised the federal government to take strict action against drug peddlers, calling on revisiting of War Against Indiscipline (WAI) inaugurated in 1984 by the military regime of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari.

Advertisement

The WAI program began in March 1984 and was in effect until September 1985. He noted the WAI enforcement prompted a corrupt-free society devoid of security threats.

The monarch in a statement released, urged President Muhammed Buhari to decree capital punishment for culpable terrorists, bandits, and drug dealers to address incessant killings of innocent Nigerians.

He disclosed the use of hard drugs by bandits has made them merciless, saying hard drugs peddling should be condemnable with a capital penalty. He said Nigeria is becoming an import of hard drugs because the government failed to sustain the punishment of killing drug dealers done in 1984 by Buhari – Idiagbon government.

“Insecurity in Nigeria is becoming too alarming. I read of a gory attacks by terroristss in Zamfara State. It was pathetic and horribly terrible. The failure to decree capital punishment such as killing of perpetrators is one of the unabated attacks

One other factor is the lack of effective control and light punishment for drug dealers. Most perpetrators are barefaced and merciless due to hard drugs intake. Once most of them take hard drugs, they close control of their mental operation and kill mercilessly. The government should move forward to control and effect capital punishment for hard drug dealers. It is one of the remotes solution”

Nigeria is in coma with drug dealers, ritualists, terrorists and worst of it are kidnappers. North is terrorism while South is full of ritualists with blood of our children flooding the streets. There is no single day passing without bad news centering on those indecent acts”

In 1984 under the military administration of Tunde Idiagbon and General Muhammed Buhari, the law and enforcement of capital punishment against hard drug dealers was effective. WAI was working, very efficient. President Muhammed Buhari should revisit those days and bring back such enforcement. Doing so will decimate terrorism and discourage perpetrators.

Every passing stage of a nation always presents a new experience. At this stage, we need a strict measure to combat indecency and maladjustment. Many developed nations have passed through stage but with very disciplined law enforcement. If any bandit kills, he should be killed too. Merciless people deserves merciless treatment”

The government is tasked to be more responsible in providing more basic amenities capable of improving people’s standard of living. The failure of past leaders has pushed us here. We must rescue surviving generations for us not be tagged a failure. May Nigeria succeed”

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria