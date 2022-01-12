Ernest Shonekan: FG Orders National Flag To Fly At Half-Mast

As a mark of respect for former Head of State Ernest Adegunle Oladeinde Shonekan, (GCFR), who died on Tuesday, January 11, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast from January 12 to 14, 2022.

This was revealed in a statement signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Federation’s Government.

Chief Ernest Shonekan, the Interim National Government that replaced General Ibrahim Babangida’s military rule, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He was the interim head of the Nigerian Government between August 26, 1993, and November 17, 1993, but was ousted in a coup led by late General Sani Abacha.