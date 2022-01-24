Essay writing: step by step guide

For some people, writing an essay is easy and simple, just sit down at the computer and start typing. But it is much harder to write a successful essay. You might ask yourself whether it’s okay to pay someone to write my paper if I don’t want to spend a lot of time writing it myself. And we say it’s completely okay. But if you want to try it yourself and you have never written an essay before, or if you have problems with writing and want to improve your skills – it is recommended to follow a number of essential steps in the essay writing process:

Decide which essay to write;

Brainstorm your topic;

Research the topic;

Develop a thesis statement;

Describe your essay;

Write your essay;

Check your spelling and grammar.

Although this sounds like a lot of steps for writing a simple essay, following it will help you write better, clearer, and more coherent essays.

Choose a type of essay

The first step to writing an essay is to determine the type of essay you want to write. Essays can be divided into four main categories:

Narrative essay: tell a story or convey information about your subject in a simple, orderly way, like a story.

Convincing essay: persuade the reader of some point of view.

Explanatory Essay. Explain to the readers how to do the process. For example, you could write an overview essay with detailed step-by-step instructions on how to make a peanut butter sandwich.

Descriptive essay: concentrate on the details of what is happening. For example, if you wanted to write a descriptive essay about your trip to the park, you would be very specific about what you experienced: how the grass feels under your feet, what the park benches look like, and what else the readers need to feel like they were there.

Brainstorm

You can’t write an essay if you don’t know what to write about. Brainstorming is the process that allows you to come up with an essay topic. At this stage, you just need to sit down and think of ideas.

Write down everything that comes to mind, as you can always narrow down these topics later.

Use clustering to do some brainstorming and essay idea generation. Write your issue or idea in the center, and make bubbles (or clouds) of related ideas around them.

Brainstorming can be a great way to deepen your topic and discover connections between different aspects of it.

You can also watch some inspirational movies for essay writing ideas.

Research the topic

After you have brainstormed and chosen a topic, you may need to do research to write a good essay. Go to the library or search the Internet for information about your topic. Talk to people who may be experts in the field. Make sure that your research is organized and structured so that you can work through it more easily. It will also be easier to reference your sources when writing your final essay.

Thesis development

Your thesis statement is the main focus of your essay. It is basically one sentence that says what your essay is about. For example, your thesis statement might be “The wrong bees have the wrong honey.” You can then use this as the basic background for your entire essay, keeping in mind that all the different points should lead up to this main thesis statement. Normally, you should state your thesis statement in the opening paragraph.

The thesis statement should be broad enough for you to have something to say, but not too broad for you to describe it in detail.

Describe your essay

The next stage is to outline what you are going to write about. Create an outline of your essay. It will help to make sure that your article is logical, well organized, and works correctly.

Don’t mix too many ideas in each paragraph, or the reader may get confused.

Make sure you have transitions between paragraphs so the reader understands how the document moves from one idea to another.

Write your essay

When you have an outline, it’s time to start writing. Write using the outline itself, laying out your basic framework to create a cohesive, coherent, and distinct essay. Make sure that your essay sounds exactly the way you want it to sound.

Strengthen your thesis statement with relevant information in the paragraphs. Each paragraph should have its own main subject sentence. This is your most essential sentence in the paragraph that tells your readers what’s coming next.

Make sure everything flows together. As the essay moves along, transition words will be paramount. Transition words are the sticking glue that brings each paragraph together and gives the essay its sound.

Check your spelling and grammar

The essay is now written, but you’re not finished yet. Review what you have written, looking for mistakes and misspellings. It is advisable to check your grammar, punctuation, and spelling errors yourself. You can’t always count on automatic spell-checking-because sometimes you may spell a word wrong, but your spelling mistake will also be a word.

Another common problem area is quotation marks. Explore the difference between quoting, paraphrasing, and summarizing (summarizing). A quotation is reserved for lines of text that are identical to the source text. Paraphrasing is reserved for large pieces of someone else’s text that you want to convey in your own words. Summarizing turns the main points of someone else’s text into your own words.

Planning pays off

A lot goes into writing a successful essay. Fortunately, these essay writing tips can help you do just that and help you put together a well-written essay.