Expect More Developmental Projects In 2022, Says Gov Abiodun

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has stated that the state would witness the completion of projects embarked upon by his administration as well as those left uncompleted by the immediate past administration, particularly which have direct economic impacts on the people.

Abiodun reiterated that his administration’s commitment is towards delivering more infrastructural projects in 2022.

The governor stated this in his New Year broadcast on Saturday.

He stated that although the last two years have been most challenging for humanity due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he expressed optimism that Ogun would witness new dawn in 2022.

The governor attributed the survival of the people to the indomitable spirit of man to confront and overcome adversities.

He declared, “I am convinced the year 2022 will be a much better year for our dear state, and for us as individual citizens”.

“The hope for a much better year 2022 is rooted in our faith in God and several achievements that your government, our Administration, has recorded since you entrusted us with your mandate in 2019. The steady progression is verifiable with visible projects across our dear State.”