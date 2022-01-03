Expect More Positives From Govt In New Year — Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari has urged Nigerians to expect better things to come their way in 2022.

The governor said the New Year was pregnant with endless positive possibilities.

Governor Masari gave the hope in a statement signed by his DG Media, Abdu Labaran Malumfashi.

Expressing optimism for better prospects for Nigerians in 2022, the Katsina State governor said given the fact that 2022 would be the last full year President Buhari and some state governors would be calling the shots as helmsmen, there will be a more purposeful determination in the government’s efforts at the two tiers to make Nigeria less stressful for compatriots.

He specifically assured that the fight against insecurity would witness a more determined approach, which will leave no room for the criminal’s breath.

The governor, who lamented the challenges posed by COVID-19 and banditry, promised that his administration would pull out all the stops to ensure that the year 2022 signposts the total end of banditry in the state.

He added that the expectations of the citizens will be substantially met, especially in the area of security.

He, however, called for more support to and cooperation with the government, especially at the centre to enable it record more successes in the New Year.