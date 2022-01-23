Family Photos Of Mercy Aigbe’s Married Lover Leaks

Mercy Aigbe, a Nollywood actress, was claimed to have married her married lover Kazim Adeoti aka Adakaz, the proprietor of Ibaka TV, in a Muslim wedding ceremony earlier today.

Adekaz, who was previously married with four children, abandoned them in Minnesota, Canada when he began dating Mercy Aigbe.

Surprisingly, images of Adekaz’s wife and children, whom he allegedly abandoned in Minnesota, have recently appeared on the internet.

The man can clearly be seen in the photos with his wife and four children and these pictures have sparked many reactions of netizens as many of them chastise the man and also Mercy Aigbe.

See pictures below: