Fans Ask Bobrisky To Stop Living Fake Life As He Postpones Housewarming Party

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okunneye, also known as Bobrisky, sparks reactions from netizens as he announces that his housewarming party has been postponed.

The crossdresser said a few months ago that he would be showcasing his multi-million Naira residence on January 29th, 2022.

In a video that went viral, he stated that the housewarming party will not take place as planned.

Bob explained his decision by claiming that someone stole his Asoebi by mass-producing similar clothes.

‘The housewarming party has been postponed until a new Asoebi arrives in Nigeria’, he says.

Many netizens reacted saying; they were not surprised, and Bobrisky would always lie to cover up his fake lifestyles.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CZOYltXI-9q/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link