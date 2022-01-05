Fans Call Nengi A Liar After Claiming She Spent N17m On Birthday Shoot

Nigerians have taken to social media to criticize Nengi Hampson, a prominent reality TV star.

This comes after she claimed to have spent 35 thousand dollars on her birthday photoshoot (about 17 million naira) as she made the assertion on Twitter, a major microblogging platform.

As she celebrated her 24th birthday, lovely images of the BBNaija alumna was released.

Swanky Jerry, a well-known Nigerian celebrity stylist, styled Nengi.

Reacting to the post one Taylor wrote, “If nengi says “Good morning” to you go check time to be sure…. na from BBN I don dey notice say na lie lie bby girl”

One Only1eeyah wrote, “She lies too much Someone that said she entered bike 10yrs ago when she was in year 1 . so how is she 24?”

She expressed herself as follows: