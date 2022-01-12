Fans Drag Dorathy After Throwing Shades At Kiddwaya

Dorathy Bachor and Kiddwaya, former Big Brother Naija housemates, have traded barbs on Twitter.

The drama began when Kiddwaya made a Snapchat post claiming that he had won several housemates in a particular game in the house.

Dorathy reacted to this by writing: “Casually going through Snapchat and I saw @RealKiddWaya post a snap saying he had so many victims in a particular game in the house. I’ve come here to drag you with my full chest. What victims?”

Kiddwaya retaliated as well, claiming that he made her homeless during the show: “Biggie look into your archives and pull up the video of where I rendered @Thedorathybach homeless.