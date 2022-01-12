Fans Drag Jaruma After Exposing Chat With James Brown

Nigerians have dragged the popular therapist after she leaked a private conversation she had with James Brown.

After James Brown allegedly threw shade at her on Instagram, Jaruma was apparently forced to reveal their conversation.

James Brown praised Jaruma for the efficacy of her products in screenshots she shared on social media.

He pleaded with her to provide him with a product that would protect him from those who would harm him.

He also asked for Jaruma’s ‘blue eyes’ charm, insisting that he believes in its effectiveness.

See full chat below: