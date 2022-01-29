Fashion Designer, Yomi Casual Buys New Whip

Congratulations are in order as popular fashion designer, Yomi Casual buys himself a new ride.

The news was made known by his wife, Grace on her Instagram page this afternoon.

She wrote: ”When one door closes ; a better one is surely coming that was what I told you after that accident last year after your car was a right off @yomicasual YOU DESERVE THIS BABY You want it ; you get it … your hardworking spirit is the best thing I admire, you inspire me soooo much.Your wife is bragging with her full chest , proud of you enjoy your birthday Gift from You to You. Congrats to him! See photos of the ride below”

