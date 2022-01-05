Fast Rising Artiste, Portable Flaunts Girlfriend; Showers Her With Compliments

Portable, a fast-rising artist, is still wallowing in the ecstasy of his newfound popularity while ranting on social media.

The Zazu Zeh star took to Instagram to post a video of himself with his girl while showering her with compliments.

After being a victim of such behavior, the musician threatened to use his fame and fortune to sleep with other people’s wives.

However, he went on to criticize impoverished guys in this video by stating that they should not be with beautiful women. Rich males will absolutely sleep with a man’s babe if he is struggling with poverty, he claimed.

