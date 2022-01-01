Fayemi: Buhari Administration Knows What To Do To End Insecurity In 17 Months

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that the Buhari administration can still fix the nation’s security challenges in 17 months.

Speaking in an interview on Arise News on Saturday, Fayemi stated that tackling insecurity will change the popular opinion about the Buhari administration within the time left of the tenure.

“If we can destroy that monster of insecurity, the opinion in the country will change dramatically. If we decide to go after these people without to much attachment to human rights and issues that may come up from the international communities. these people are not ghosts,” he said.

“We know where the bandits are, so we can neutralise them and then begin to have the opportunity. It may not be completely finished under this government, but you can do that part of it under this administration.

“Neutralise all these elements that are responsible for the chaos that they have thrown our nation into. Unless there are people within the security institutions who are benefiting from the war economy itself, there is no question that they know what to do and we can fix it in 17 months.”