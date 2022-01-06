Fayemi: Entrenched Interests Within APC Plotting Against Me Over 2023 Elections

The government of Ekiti has issued a warning about a rumored scheme by “some political interests” to smear Kayode Fayemi, the state’s governor.

The governor’s principal press secretary, Yinka Oyebode, claimed in a statement that some members of the All Progressive Congress (APC) are concerned about Fayemi’s “growing prominence” and are searching for ways to de-market him as the 2023 presidential race approaches.

He went on to say that the objective is to discredit Fayemi and make him unpopular with the general public.

“The general public is hereby alerted of a fresh plot by some political interests to activate a spate of negative media campaigns against the person of Dr Kayode Fayemi, Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF),” Oyebode said.

“The plot, as uncovered, is to use some faceless political groups and political jobbers from different parts of the country to defame the Ekiti State Governor.

“Specifically, the plan is to use the faceless groups to discredit Governor Fayemi and portray him as unacceptable to the generality of the people across the six geo-political zones of the country. This plot is part of their game plan for the 2023 presidential contest.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Dr Fayemi has not told anyone that he is in the race for the Presidency of Nigeria. He has always maintained that he is on duty in Ekiti and would like to concentrate on that assignment. What he does afterwards is in the hands of God and he will cross that bridge at the appropriate time. He restated this position during his most recent interview with Arise TV on January 1, 2022.,” the statement read partly.