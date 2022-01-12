Fayemi Warns Ekiti Civil Servants Against Participating In Political Activities

Kayode Fayemi, the governor of Ekiti State, has cautioned civil servants from participating in political activities, claiming it is against the service’s guidelines.

On Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, he announced this during a meeting with senior civil workers.

Fayemi chastised individuals who neglected their responsibilities in order to play politics, and threatened that they would pay the price.

“The politicisation of civil service is something that I believe the civil service public rules actually is very explicit about,” he said. “So it’s a question of enforcement on the part of the leadership of the civil service and public service generally.

“I believe if the Head of Service chooses to deal with that, we would work with that to ensure that she achieves the objectives of maintaining a neutral civil service.”