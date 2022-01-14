Federal Allocation Can’t Sustain Police Trust Fund – IGP

Usman Baba Alkali, the Inspector-General of Police, maintains that the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) is heavily reliant on money from the Federation Account to carry out its programs and activities.

However, he added that, given the country’s diminishing resources, the Trust Fund’s objective of repositioning the police to shift the country’s internal security narratives cannot be met only through this source of revenue.

Also Read: Police Extend Recruitment Exercise, Beg Nigerians To Apply

The IGP spoke at Force Headquarters in Abuja on Thursday during the commissioning of N8.7bn operational vehicles and security equipment for the police.

Advertisement

He urged all Nigerians, business organisations, and international corporations to support the Fund’s goals so that it can achieve its desirable goals for the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigerian people.