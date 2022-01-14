Femi Adebayo And Siblings Surprise Mom With A Brand New Car On Her Birthday (Video)

Nigerian actress, Risikat Ejide Adebayo has been surprised with a new car by her children.

The wife of veteran Nollywood actor Adebayo Salami could not hold back tears as she got the car gift on her 70th birthday.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, actor, Femi Adebayo, one of her sons, shared a video of his mother getting emotional over the car gift.

In the video, she is seen kneeling to greet her husband who embraced her while she shed tears of joy.

Femi Adebayo in celebrating his mother’s 70th birthday said, “It’s my Sweet mother’s birthday!!! Pls the whole world should help me celebrate my mother at 70!

“Hmmmmm… EJIDE! Orisa bi iya o si…Abiamo boja gborogboro… My mother is many things, but top on the list is : “Love” She embodies the true meaning and definition of Love.

“She’s the true definition of ‘if I no chop…my mother no go chop..’It is my everyday prayer that if I have to come to this world 10 million times, the Almighty should make me come through her.

“Mummy I love you so much In Sha Allah I will celebrate your 120 years in this world in good health and abundance of blessings. Ejide…We all love you Continue to grow in health and peace of mind.”

Mrs Adebayo’s other children, Tope and Olawale Adebayo also celebrated her on their respective Instagram pages.

Watch the video below: