FG Detaining Kanu For Refusing To Accept Financial Inducement – IPOB

According to the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu is being held by the Federal Government because he refused to accept assets and monetary inducements in exchange for abandoning the campaign for Biafra independence.

The group accused the federal government of imprisoning its leader indefinitely in order to forcibly infiltrate the ranks of its great movement and destroy it from inside while its leader is detained.

It made these comments in a statement released on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.

The group said, “We are also aware that the Federal Government has been lobbying the international community to enlist their support against Biafra liberation but they won’t succeed.

“Therefore, anybody distracting or causing division in the IPOB family is a tool knowingly or unknowingly working for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The fact remains that Biafra is a divine project. It has gone beyond any single individual, including our leader. Millions of the oppressed Biafran youths, home and abroad, are now more aware and conscious than ever. It’s only a matter of time. Biafra must come. It can only be delayed but certainly not suppressed.

“Our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be released unconditionally. So, the Federal Government won’t achieve their aim because our leader Kanu and IPOB members committed no crime known to law both locally and internationally.

“Again, we want to raise the alarm that the Department of State Services has concluded plans to hold and keep torturing three innocent Igbo women in solitary confinement without allowing them out of their tiny cell at all. These innocent women were being held under such conditions because they have refused to lie against our leader, so the DSS intend to break their spirits.

“Their annoyance with our leader is his blunt refusal to take properties and monetary inducement offered him to abandon the struggle for Biafra liberation.

“The DSS is going to courts and obtaining black market orders to detain Biafrans indefinitely. And one of the judges issuing such orders is Justice Maha of Federal High Court Abuja. The world should be aware of this. They must be made to account for their crimes.”