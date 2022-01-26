FG Didn’t Suspend Fuel Subsidy Removal For 2023 Elections, Says Femi Adesina

The Federal Government did not suspend the removal of fuel subsidy because of the 2023 elections, according to Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

On Wednesday, Adesina said this during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily program.

“It is a valid thing [to do],” he said of the government’s suspension of the removal, adding, “but is this done because of elections next year? No.”

“It is done because as the minister (of finance) stated, the timing is not auspicious, inflation is still high. In the past eight months, we saw inflation reducing but the last month, it went up again; further consultations need to happen with all the stakeholders.”

Adesina also stated that the intention of the Federal Government to extend the removal of fuel subsidy by 18 months was not to set a booby-trap for the next president.