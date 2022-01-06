FG Finally Declares Bandits As Terrorists

In Nigeria, the federal government has issued a gazette designating bandits as terrorists.

A federal high court in Abuja ruled all bandit groups’ activities in the country to constitute acts of terrorism on November 25.

Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), said on Tuesday during a Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) show that the government is attempting to ensure that it runs within the boundaries of international best practices, adding that the gazette would be available in a few days.

Malami’s spokesperson, Umar Gwandu, announced the publication of the gazette on Wednesday.

Also Read: Malami: Why FG Is Yet To Designate Bandits As Terrorists

“Notice is hereby given that by the Order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, in suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1370/2021 dated 25th November, 2021 as per the schedule to this notice, the activities of Yan Bindiga Group, Yan Ta’adda Group and other similar groups in Nigeria are declared to be terrorism and illegal in any part of Nigeria, especially in the North-West and North-Central regions of Nigeria and are proscribed, pursuant to sections I and 2 of the Terrorism (Prevention)Act, 2011,” the gazette reads.

“Consequently, the general public is hereby warned that any person or group of persons participating in any manner whatsoever in any form of activities involving or concerning the prosecution of the collective intentions or otherwise of the groups referred to in paragraph 1 of this Notice will be violating the provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 201 and liable to prosecution.

“This Notice shall be cited as the Terrorism (Prevention) Proscription Order Notice, 2021.”