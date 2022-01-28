FG Working To Ensure Peace Returns To Zamfara In Shortest Possible Time, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that the federal government is attempting to restore peace to Zamfara “in the shortest possible time”.

Buhari’s planned visit to the state on Thursday was canceled owing to “poor weather,” according to reports.

The president indicated he would postpone the visit for next week, with a date to be announced later, according to Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle.

On Thursday evening, Buhari claimed he was “pained” that he couldn’t make it to Zamfara during a television show with the people of the state.

The president has also urged security forces to continue operations against bandits in the state, according to presidential spokesman Femi Adesina.

“It pains me that I can no longer be with you today as I had planned. I had just finished what I came to do in Sokoto at the BUA cement facility and was looking forward to meeting you,” he said.

“I have been told that the trip cannot hold anymore because of bad weather which has made it impossible for my helicopter to fly to Gusau from Sokoto.

“I understand how you feel about this development but I know that you will agree with me that Allah knows best. I particularly sympathise with your governor, Bello Matawalle, and his cabinet who have put everything in place to make the visit a successful one.

“I look forward to a more weather-friendly period when I will visit.

I am directing our security agencies to sustain the onslaught against terrorists, restrict cross-boundary infiltration and all unauthorised access to the goldmines in the state.

“The Federal Government and the Zamfara State Government are working to ensure that peace returns to all parts of the State in the shortest possible time and we expect all citizens to cooperate with, and support in all ways, the Armed Forces and other security agencies.”