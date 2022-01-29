Fixing Nigeria’s Politics Requires New Developmental Organisations – Soludo

Anambra State Governor-Elect, Charles Soludo, has noted that fixing politics in Nigeria requires new developmental organisations.

Soludo was speaking at the 2021 Pioneer Class Graduation Ceremony of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance in Abuja on Saturday with the theme: ” Emergence of the Unconventionals”.

He charged the graduates to be ready to show honesty and their knowledge to have a new Nigeria, to create the change that would lead to having a new Nigeria.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria said, “Fixing politics requires talents and skills. But these won’t be enough. It won’t happen by lone wolves working in silos.

“It requires new developmental organisations – organisations/teams of believers, driven by defined ideology, purpose and character.

“Let’s be clear about one point: Nigeria does not lack a well educated/skilled and widely-travelled stock of human capital to drive its development.

“A key missing link is purpose-driven cohesion and organisation for transformation of the homeland.”