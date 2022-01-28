Funke Akindele Consoles Kemi Afolabi After She Reveals She Has Been Sex Starved For Over A Year

After her colleague, Kemi Afolabi, cried out about the side effects of being away from sex for over a year, movie producer and actress Funke Akindele consoled her.

The actress cried out as she shared a video that emphasizes heart attack as one of the effects of not having sex on a regular basis.

Funke Akindele commented on the post saying; “You WEY baba God is preparing a better man for. You will be fine my sister”

Kemi Afolabi was briefly married to Wale Adesipe, a UK-based building engineer and contractor.

Darasimi Adesipe was born as a result of the union. They split up a few years ago due to irreconcilable issues, and they haven’t spoken since.

