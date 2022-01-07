Funmi Awelewa Is Grateful To God Over Mother’s Health

Funmi Awelewa is grateful to God for giving her mother another chance.

The star stated the last few months have been tough and at some point she lost her mind and could not find a better world to describe how she felt.

Funmi said it was very painful to see her mother lose her sight as it affect so many areas of her life.

She said she had to stop to location since July 2021 as she had to concentrate on her mother.

Funmi said in full: “The last few months was tough for me but I’m grateful God gave my Mother another chance. At a point I lost my mind and I couldn’t find a better word to describe how I felt.. Seeing one’s mother going through so much pain can be frustrating. As if it wasn’t enough for a mother that lost her sight 👀 long time ago. Seeing her in so much pain made me sad and affected everything that surrounds me. It affected my career, I stopped going to location since last year July because I concentrated in taking care of her. It also affected my business cuz i keep going from one hospital to another🤦🏻‍♀️ Trust me, I turned down many Party invites, some of my colleagues think that I am proud or I don’t want to mingle not knowing that I have what I am battling with which is my MOTHER’S HEALTH. What is my Joy when my mother is in so much pain🥲 I so much love my family and I don’t joke with them but trust me the last few months has changed a lot about Me. Is it the money I spend daily? Or the “every 2hours drugs” Hmmm It is well.

I can’t complain, we can’t complain

I’m grateful to God she made it alive

My family is grateful God🙌

My only wish to God is to “PLEASE GIVE THIS WOMAN A CHANCE TO SEE AGAIN EVEN IF ITS JUST FOR 5MINS😩 JUST TO SEE WHAT HER DAUGHTER HAS BECOME.

Thanks to everyone that reach out!

2022, I’m ready for the good things you have for me and my family 🙏🏼“

