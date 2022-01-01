Ganduje: 2022 Is A Year Of Reconciliation Among Politicians

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has predicted that the year 2022 will usher in a new age of peace and reconciliation among the state’s political parties and stakeholders in general.

Muhammad Garba, the state commissioner for information, stated this in a statement.

According to Ganduje, the next few months should be a time for internal democracy to flourish, with political parties expected to produce more credible representatives at various levels with the capacity and ability to win elections and build on the good work of previous leaders’ programs and policies.

He added that from all indications, recent event in Kano is likely to bring a new dawn in political history of the state.

“The event, which saw Kano political gladiators emphasizing on the need for reconciliation, elicited excitement from the people of Kano state who have been yearning for the much-needed peace and conciliation in order to advance the cause for proper development in the political terrain and the society at large.”