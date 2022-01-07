Garba Shehu: Power Generation Now 13,000 MW — It Was 2,500 MW Under Jonathan

The Buhari administration, according to presidential spokesman Garba Shehu, has considerably increased power generation in the country.

He said that despite being hampered by “situations on the ground,” the administration was able to generate more than 13,000 megawatts of power.

Shehu revealed this in an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Friday, adding that the government had also doubled the country’s power supply.

He claimed that the government inherited a careless privatization of the electricity sector by the Jonathan administration, but that it was able to increase its uptake by 5,000 megawatts.

“The situation on ground constrained the government and the party from delivering as much more than what we have. As we speak today we have doubled power availability in the country,” he said.

“In terms of generation, it has improved 200 times. We have the capacity to generate more than 13,000 of power. The uptake is up to 5,000 as we speak now. That is not the best but it’s an improvement on the 2,500 megawatts that we inherited.

“We aspire to do 20,000 or 30,000 megawatts of power, we haven’t done that but we have launched 19,000 availability. It’s remarkable, why don’t we look inwards and use out the 13,000 that are available. A lot of power is generated and wasted in some cases.

“This government inherited a reckless privatisation process, which the president said in the interview that it was largely driven by the need to gratify political interest.”

