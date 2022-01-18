Gbajabiamila: We’ll Reintroduce Electoral Bill After Amending Direct Primary Clause

The amended electoral bill, which President Muhammadu Buhari refused to sign, will be reintroduced in the House of Representatives.

Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila stated this in his address to the House of Representatives when it began plenary on Tuesday.

He said the bill would be reintroduced on Wednesday, but that the house would have to change the Direct Primaries clause to save the measure’s other provisions.

“We should not throw the baby with the bath water… our current constitutional review effort is as crucial as the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. Amending our nation’s constitution to address longstanding areas of disagreement and remove the vestiges of militarism from our democracy is one of the central commitments we made in the 9th House.”

“It is a commitment we must meet or risk the harsh judgment of history. Therefore we will prioritise action to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill in the House of Representatives,” he said.