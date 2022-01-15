Global Warming Is Real In Nigeria, Says Minister

Minister of Science and Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, has expressed that global warming is a reality in Nigeria.

The Minister made the comment at the virtual meeting organised by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) in his office on Friday in Abuja, a statement signed by ministry spokesperson Afonja Ajibola said.

Dr Onu noted that one evidence for global warming in Nigeria is the drying up of Lake Chad, desertification, and coastal flooding affecting many parts of the nation.

Also Read: Wike Visits Illegal Refinery Sites, Vows To Prosecute Culprits

Advertisement

He called for inclusive energy transmission in Africa as this will support the social and economic prosperity of African nations.

He stated that Africa accounts for 2-3% of world’s carbon dioxide emission that has varied enormous and energy resources which includes Natural Gas, Hydro Power, Biomass, nuclear and coal.