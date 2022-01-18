God Will Judge You, Lateef Adedimeji Tells Fan Who Posted His Throwback Photo

After a throwback photo of him in secondary school appeared online, Nollywood star Lateef Adedimeji expressed his dissatisfaction.

Lateef Adedimeji’s latest picture was shared alongside a throwback on twitter, urging young people to never stop doing what they know best.

The handler, inspired by Lateef Adedimeji’s transformation, wrote: “When there is life, there is hope.” Never give up; keep doing what you’re good at. What a difference it makes.

Before the glam that so many celebrities are renowned for today, many of them had rough pasts and experiences.

Lateef Adedimeji, in response to the tweet, stated God will judge Twitter users for mocking him.