God Will Not Forgive PDP If We Fail To Rescue Nigeria – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, believes God will not forgive the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) if it fails to rescue Nigerians from the socio-economic hardships brought on by the APC-led Federal Government’s policies.

He emphasized that for the PDP to achieve this goal, all governors of the main opposition party must work together.

This was revealed by the governor during a courtesy visit to Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde at Government House in Ibadan on Tuesday.

He explained that he came in the state to express his gratitude to Governor Makinde, who served as secretary of the PDP Convention Planning Committee, for organizing what Nigerians hailed as the best convention in the party’s history.

“It is important for us as a party to unite because Nigerians are waiting for PDP,” he was quoted in a statement by his spokesman, Kelvin Ebiri. “We cannot afford to lose this opportunity, and the key for that is that the governors must be united and must support the party.

“It does not matter who will be the presidential candidate. If the party is united, the governors are united, I can tell you that victory will be ours.”