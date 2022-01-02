God’ll Show Nnamdi Kanu, Other Detainees Mercy This Year – Father Mbaka

The Spiritual Director of the Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka has revealed what God told him concerning Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, this 2022.

He said God will show Kanu and other detainees mercy.

Speaking on Saturday, Mbaka appealed to his fellow priests to stop castigating him for praying for and blessing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, over his travails.

The cleric, who intensified prayers for the IPOB leader and other agitators under incarceration in various prisons, stated that he sees the IPOB leader as his son.

Mbaka gave his 2022 New Year message during the crossover night service at the Adoration Ground, Emene, Enugu.

Mbaka said, “I’m begging my fellow priests to stop condemning me for praying for Nnamdi Kanu. I am not closing any priest’s mouth and nobody should close my own. If I use my mouth to bless Nnamdi Kanu and you don’t like it, please use your own mouth to curse him. Leave me to bless him.

“I see Nnamdi Kanu as my son. Every Igbo man and woman is my child. You may not understand the spiritual authority I have on this land.

“If as a church, we can be praying for Nigeria in distress, nobody can stop us from praying for Nnamdi Kanu and our brothers in distress.

“This year will be for Kanu and those held for agitations. God will show them mercy this year.”