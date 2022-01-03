Gospel Singer, Prince Gozie Receives Lexus SUV From Father Mbaka (Video)

Popular gospel singer, Prince Gozie Okeke was gifted a brand new Lexus SUV as a New year gift by the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka.

The controversial priest who often had issues with the Catholics over his involvement in politics appreciates the gospel singer with the gift of a new car.

Prince Gozie who could not hold back his joy took to his Instagram page to appreciate the Reverend Father.

“All I have to say is thank you Jesus, My father in the Lord Rev Fr. Ejike Mbaka U will hear from me soon. May God keep you for me in the name of Jesus Christ Amen. I love you with passion,” he wrote on his page while sharing the video.

