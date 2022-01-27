Gov Laments Culture Of Corruption In Bauchi Public Service

Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi State, has bemoaned the fact that some public officials in the state have been cultured and educated in corruption, claiming that such corruption cannot be abolished but only minimized.

Mohammed stated the State Executive Council Meeting held at the Government House Annex, Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said, “If you look at the generation of public servants that we have today, they are those who have been tutored, who have been cultured with aspects of corruption, take and take from the system.

Also Read: Pantami: Gunmen Taking Advantage Of North-East’s Large Landmass To Launch Attacks

Advertisement

“Even committee meetings, the ways they are being done are not ways that are known to those of us that are from the federal system.

“Civil servants have taken alliances, if you don’t give money, they don’t move an inch.

“We are not used to it, but I discovered that there is even a procedure, a law in Bauchi State allowing that, which makes it so difficult for us to change. The only thing is that we will minimise that culture. In stopping it completely, you will meet a brick wall.”