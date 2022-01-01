Gov Zulum: Why We Closed IDP Camps In Borno

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has stated that his administration will continue to guaranty physical security that would allow citizens to pursue their legitimate livelihoods in safety.

Zulum said that his administration closed the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps to ‘clean up’ the places and give the people a sense of dignity as well as purpose.

He stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state.

He said: “In 2021, we took a number of steps to improve and strengthen security by supporting our forces including the vigilantes with tools, equipment and resources to discharge their duties well.

Also Read: Borno’s Developmental Aggression Not Driven By Competition – Zulum

“We must be very clear that there can be no livelihoods without lives.

“The results of our proactive measures are beginning to show as we recorded fewer attacks and the security forces did marvellously well in protecting us.

“We are not yet where we would like to be but we are certainly making progress in the right direction.

“Consequently, I am committed to ensuring more support for our security forces and the indefatigable local vigilantes that are helping us.”