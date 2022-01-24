Hanifa’s Killer Arraigned In Court; Remanded Till February

Abdulmalik Tanko, Proprietor of Noble Kids School in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano State, has been arraigned before a magistrate’s Court in Kano.

He was arraigned before Senior magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, over the murder of Hanifa Abubakar, a five-year-old pupil.

Tanko had confessed killing Hanifa with rat poison after abducting her in December.

A magistrate Court number 12 sitting in Gidan Murtala, Kano has ordered the killer of Hanifa and his accomplices to be remanded in prison custody.

It has been recalled that Abdulmalik Tanko, 34 years and his accomplices, Hashim Isyaku, 37 years and Fatima Jibrin, 26 years all residents of Tudun Murtala has been arraigned before the court over criminal conspiracy, kidnap, confinement and culpable homicide contrary to section 97, 274, 277, 221 of the penal code.

The First Information Report reads, “that Abdulmalik Tanko conspired with one Hashim Isyaku and Fatima Jibrin to kidnap, kill her with rat poison and buried her remains in a shallow grave located at one of his school at Tudun Murtala Kwanar Yan Ghana area; Northwest Preparatory school.



“The suspect later demanded ransom payment of 6 million Naira which resulted to his arrest by the Department of Security Service (DSS) and then later the grave was found by the combined team of the DSS and the police.”

The prosecution counsel led by the Attorney general, Musa Abdullahi Lawan told the court that they have filed application asking the court to remand the accused in prison custody.

The granted the application and ordered the accused persons to be suspects to be remanded in prison custody.

The case have been adjourned to February 2, 2022.