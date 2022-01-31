He can marry whoever he wants but robbing Peter to pay Paul is not okay, says Estranged wife of Mercy Aigbe’s new husband Kazim Adeoti

Funsho Adeoti, the estranged wife of movie marketer Kazim Adeoti, the new husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, has shared a post which has got tongues wagging.

Mercy has denied claims that she destroyed the once happy home of the couple just to get married to Kazim. According to her, Kazim is a Muslim and he is entitled to more than one wife.

Funsho in the post shared on her Instastories opined that “he” can marry whoever he wants to marry but ”robbing peter to pay paul” is not okay.

She did not explain further.