‘He Once Impregnated 4 Church Girls’ – Old Allegations Emerge As Sammie Okposo Impregnates Side Chick

Gospel singer, Sammie Okposo has been called out over a past allegation.

He was alleged to have impregnated four church girls.

This comes after an American lady identified as African Doll accused him of impregnating her and requesting an abortion.

The artiste on his part who took responsibility for the act made a public apology to his wife which has left tongues wagging.

Amid this incident, blogger, Cutie__juls referred to the post while making the point:

The post reads:

“Seven years later, another scandal with same women issue

😩😩😩 all those shouting blindly. Are we talking about same Sammie Okposo?

Sammie okposo that was dating both Stella and Kate Henshaw.

Na why dem fight that year

Even Gloria Ibru has a child for him

Remember that year, he gave about 4 babes Belle in House of Rock church

Abeg, next pls”

See post below: