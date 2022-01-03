He Was A True Nationalist, Buhari Mourns Bashir Tofa

On Monday, President Muhammadu Buhari led the nation in mourning Bashir Tofa, a politician whom he hailed as a “true nationalist.”

President Buhari also praised the late presidential candidate, who contested “in a two-horse race,” as a champion of Islamic culture and civilization.

Tofa was known for his unwavering devotion to public enlightenment and was unafraid to speak the truth throughout his life, according to the president.

“He set up the Bureau for Islamic Propagation, BIP in the mid-80s that helped to unite Muslim scholars in the Northern states, narrowing the differences that characterized their relationships.

“The BIP also published books and newspapers,” the president added.

In a tribute to the deceased, President Buhari said the late Tofa was a true nationalist that would be difficult to replace.

“He was, till the end, a patriot to the core. He envisaged a better Nigeria for all. We pray that this dream and collective aspiration and necessary commitment will not go with him.

“We owe it to his memory and to the nation,” Femi Adesina, the president’s special media aide, quoted his principal as saying.