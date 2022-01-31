Hours after declaring for Nigeria’s presidency, EFCC charges Rochas Okorocha with N2.9 billion fraud

A 17-count charge of fraud has been filed against a former Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, on Monday filed the charges before a federal high court in Abuja.

Okorocha currently represents Imo West Senatorial District in the senate.

The anti-graft agency claimed that the former Governor of Imo State conspired with others, including a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and five companies, to steal N2.9 billion public funds.

Apart from Okorocha, other defendants are Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolid Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited.

This is coming after Okorocha officially announced his intention to run in the 2023 general elections.

The Imo West Senator made his declaration on Monday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The presidential aspirant in his statement promised that if elected, he would make education free and compulsory, especially from primary to secondary school levels.

