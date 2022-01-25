House Of Reps Leader Welcomes 28th Child, Vows To Have More Children

A Nigerian lawmaker has welcomed his 28th child.

The House of Representatives Majority Leader Alhassan Ado-Doguwa made the announcement on Tuesday January 25.

He said his 28th child was born in the last 24 hours as he responded to a congratulatory message from House Minority Leader Ndudi Elumelu.

The All Progressives Congress lawmaker who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency and has four wives, disclosed that he intends to increase the number of his children to 30 before the 2023 elections as he is in his 50s and still active.

The lawmaker said;

“This is no longer news. It is no longer news because this thing happened in the last 24 hours. It is true that my beloved family has gotten an additional one person. It is a baby girl. Bouncing.

“The mother and the baby are hale hearty. The husband is still active. I am here. And I thank God that I kept my word with the House that while I had 27 I promised you that I would continue counting. I want by the grace of God and your prayers that the count would continue.”

Doguwa also joked about creating legislation to enable families with 30 children to get an electoral polling unit.

He added;

“Now that we are considering the Electoral Act amendment, I would also when we get to the floor perhaps in the Committee of the Whole, I would appeal to my members so that we suspend relevant rules and we have a clause in the Electoral Act where it permits families that do have up to 30 kids in their comes to have an electoral polling unit in that family.”

When the Speaker Femi Gbajbiamila asked if he was working towards a polling unit in his house with two to go, Ado-Doguwa said;

“At least between now and 2023 before the elections comes, if you allow that, then I would have a polling unit within my home.”