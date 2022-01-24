How Are You Even Attracted To A Married Man, Shade Ladi Knocks Mercy Aigbe

Shade Ladipo, a media figure, has condemned Mercy Aigbe, a popular actress, for snatching Kazem Adeoti (Adekaz) from his wife.

After he began dating Mercy Aigbe, Adekaz, who was previously married with four children, abandoned them in Minnesota, Canada.

In a recent development, Shade Ladipo, a pop culture commentator, commented on her Instagram story: ”My gender sha, you see a married man with a whole family and you camp there. You don’t see your worth beyond being second fiddle or a possible family destroyer”.

She went further to ask “How are you even attracted to a married man? If you are over thirty and still sleeping with married men then I feel sorry for you.(Under 30 you are still foolish so I excuse your behaviour).Sorry because you don’t know your worth”.

