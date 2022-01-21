How Do I Stop Myself From Being Distracted, DJ Cuppy Ask Her Fans

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, the daughter of Femi Otedola, a billionaire, has questioned her followers on social media about the best approach to stay focused on her studies.

Last year, the rich daughter announced to her admirers that she had been accepted to the prestigious Oxford University for her graduate studies.

The popular Disc Jockey, who is having trouble concentrating on her University academics, resorted to Twitter to ask her followers for advice.

“REAL Question is how do I stop myself from being distracted from uni; should I just leave a Twitter for a while?”, she wrote.

