How I Made 13 Billion Naira In 2021: Singer Davido

Singer Davido has caught the attention of so many after he disclosed that he made 13 billion Naira in 2021.

Davido made this known to his fans and followers via the insta-stories section of his verified Instagram page.

However, it’s no doubt that the “Jowo” crooner could have made such huge amount in the year 2021 because he’s the singer with the highest ambassadorial deals in Nigeria which includes, Puma, Wema Bank, Martel blue swift, Pepsi, Travel Beta, Close up, Guinness Nigeria, MTN Pulse, Mario and Juliet Diaper , Infinix mobile, 1x Bet, Viva Detergent, ‘Munch it snacks’ among others.

His “A Better Time” album got wonderful streaming across Africa, he also made some hit songs as well as wonderful collaborations/features in the year 2021.

Many of his fans are proud of him.

