How Lawan And Gbajabiamila Mourned Senator Teslim Folarin’s Wife, Angela

Ahmad Lawan, the President of the Senate; and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimaila, have sent their condolences to the lawmaker representing Oyo Central Senatorial District, Senator Teslim Folarin, over the death of his wife, Angela Nwaka-Folarin.

Lawan, in a statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser (Media), Ola Awoniyi, titled ‘Senate President Condoles with Senator Teslim Folarin Over Wife’s Death,’ expresses shock and deep sadness at the tragic news, describing the deceased as a pillar of the family.

“I commiserate with Distinguished Senator Folarin on this most painful experience of the death of a loving wife. We believe that any occurrence like this, as devout Muslims, is the will of Allah but I pray the Almighty God to comfort the family,” the Senate President said.

Advertisement

Lawan condoled with members of the Folarin family, the government and people of Oyo State over “this painful loss.”

Gbajabiamila equally commiserated with Folarin, while expressing shock over the death of his wife.

According to the Speaker, Angela lived a good life in service to humanity.

Gbajabiamila noted that losing one’s wife, especially in her prime, is not only painful but heartbreaking.

The Speaker, in a separate statement issued on Saturday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, titled ‘Gbajabiamila Condoles Senator Folarin Over Wife’s Death,’ prayed God to console the Folarin family, especially the senator and his children, over what he called “an irreparable loss.”