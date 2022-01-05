How MC Oluomo Reconciled Iyabo Ojo And Faithia Balogun

Musiliu Akinsanya, alias MC Oluomo, the Lagos State Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, is currently receiving all the praise for orchestrating the reunion of act between Iyabo Ojo and Fathia Balogun.

MC Oluomo enlisted the help of actor Olaiya Igwe to bring the two actresses who had been at odds for over two years, under one roof to iron out their differences and restore peace.

According to sources, the reunion took a few hours, with both sides airing their complaints and then concluding with sincere apologies.

It will be recalled that they split up after Faithia allegedly shared information about how Iyabo Ojo nearly died during surgery.

As a result, on her 51st birthday, actress Iyabo called out Faithia and referred to her as a witch.

After Faithia wrote a condolence message on Instagram after Iyabo Ojo lost her mother a few months later, many assumed the actresses were back together.

Faithia’s move was lauded by fans, who hoped for a neutral ground to end all offenses until she deleted the sympathy post after Iyabo Ojo failed to recognize it.

