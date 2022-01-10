How to use your ‘bakassi’ to get money from Yoruba men at a party — Media Personality, Latasha Ngwube lectures women

Nigerian media personality, Latasha Ngwube has taken to social media to lecture Igbo girls on how to use their backside to milk Yoruba men at events.

Sighted on her Instagram story, Latasha Ngwube pointed out that as an Igbo girl with a rather large and attractive derriere, there are a few things as amusing and perversely uplifting as being at a Lagos Owambe surrounded by hot blooded Yoruba men just waiting to pounce.

According to her, another thing is as long as you’re willing to even just wiggle in your seat while maintaining a resting b**chface, you are getting sprayed with cash.

Stay updated on Nigerian news from Information Nigeria