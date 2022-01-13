How Zlatan Ibile allegedly stormed Naira Marley’s house, destroyed valuable items & gave him the beating of his life

Singer, Zlatan Ibile is alleged to have stormed the house of his colleague, Naira Marley following an undisclosed disagreement and subsequently destroyed valuable items while descending fiercely on him.

The gist was shared by the controversial IG blog, Cutie__ juls while revealing that Naira Marley was actually the one at fault; hence Zlatan’s fury.

However, the piece of good news buried in this gist is that the duo settled their differences not too long after the physical altercation. It was disclosed that this occurred around the end of last year, 2021.

The post reads:

“Shey I no tell Una say last year at some point, getting to the end part, Zlatan and Naira had issues.

Abeg it escalated to physical and them sha beat Naira.

E be like Naira dey very strong for mouth but him no dey too strong for punches and slaps sha 😩😩❤️

Zlatan apparently even stormed Naira’s house where he’s apparently always had access and damaged some speakers amongst other things sha.

From what we heard o, Naira was at fault.

But the most beautiful part is there were able to resolve it in less than 2 weeks. Just before Zlatan’s birthday sha and in no time they were back as brothers again.

But omo, amebo people say the beating wey Naira chop eehn, if they were women like that beef go long sha.

But you no men, they never hold on to grudges.

Love is still leading ❤️”

See post below:

