“I Built It To Shut Them Up,” Says Blessing CEO As She Reveals Why She Built Her Mansion

Blessing Okoro on social media has been showcasing her newly constructed property worth over N500 million which she now reveals she built to to shut people up.

After taking to her social media page a few years ago to flaunt millionaire Onye Eze’s property as hers, many internet users chastised her for showcasing a mansion that was not hers.

Blessing Okoro began showcasing her own mansion which she finished in December 2021 and has been flaunting it on social media ever since.

However, one of her fans inquired “did you build your house for peoples approval?. She was also advised by the fan not to live her life in order to impress others.

Blessing responded to the fan by saying, “Yes I did. I built it to shut them up. Did not really need the house now. So I will carry them along”.

See post below: